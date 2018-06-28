Chinese businessman fined $10,000 on bribery charge

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

A SIPARIA magistrate today fined a Chinese businessman $10,000 after she found him guilty of trying a bribe a policeman four years ago.

Magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey, who presides in the Second Court, ordered the 57-year-old businessman from La Romaine to pay the fine within a month. In default, he would serve 18 months hard labour in jail.

The charge against him alleged that on July 17, 2014, he offered ASP Anderson Pariman $2,000 as a bribe to forego traffic charges against a relative. At the time, Pariman and other police from the South-western Division were conducting a roadblock exercise along the South Trunk Road in La Romaine near the Mosquito Creek.

The case went to trial on Monday and ended today. The prosecution had three witnesses- Pariman, Sgt Ramsingh and PC Seeth.

Sgt Titus prosecuted.