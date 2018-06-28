CDA urges tenants: Pay your rents or else

CDA General Manager, Deowattee Dilraj Batoosingh, at the Public Accounts Committee, J. Hamilton Maurice Room. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Acting General Manager of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) Deowattee Dilraj-Battoosingh on Wednesday urged both state and private tenants to pay their outstanding rents, as the authority is struggling to make ends meet.

Responding to questions from member of the Public Accounts Committee Randall Mitchell in parliament yesterday, Dilraj-Battoosingh said while the CDA has made some progress in collecting rent from tenants, it remains a key challenge to the authority as it seeks to recover rental fees.

According to Mitchell, some tenants owe the CDA more than $1 million in rent.

She said the ultimate penalty for non-payment of rents was the foreclosure of the lease, but said the CDA tried to be as accommodating as possible to all tenants, but said it was this leniency that was partly responsible for the authority's difficulties and said because of this the board has already decided to take action against errant tenants.

"A lot of tenants have probably gotten used to being in arrears for many months or as much as a year before active decision was taken but this board has already started considering tenants who will be foreclosed on unless they start paying their rents. It is coming, so I urge them to pay their rents."