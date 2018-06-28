Body of man, 92, found in empty lot

Marabella police are awaiting an autopsy on the body of a 92-year-old man found in an empty lot on Wednesday evening to determine whether he died of natural causes or was killed.

Police went to the lot, on the Southern Main Road, Marabella, close to Bike Inn around 6.30 pm on Wednesday after someone reported that they had seen a body there.

The man was later identified as Clement Clunis, 92 of Montique Street Vistabella.

Police say there were no marks of violence on the body and they do not suspect foul play but will wait for the post-mortem results to confirm this.