Ali calls for TTCB elections on eve of claim

FORMER national cricketer and TT Cricket Board nominated member Zaheer Ali is calling elections of the national executive of the cricketing body.

His call comes on the eve of the judicial review claim by National League members Dinanath Ramnarine and Daren Ganga, who are challenging segments of the board’s internal by-laws dealing with elections, being called in the High Court.

Ali said apart from not being in line with the objects of the TTCB Incorporation Act, 1989 and the TTCB Constitution Article 7 - which required the TTCB Elections to be held no later than December 15, 2016 - the undertaking given by the TTCB to not hold elections did not facilitate an expeditious hearing of the case.

The organisation’s election was expected to be held on October 29, 2016, but was put on hold pending the hearing and determination of the lawsuit.

In particular, Ramnarine and Ganga are claiming a rule allowing the current board of the TTCB, 12 outgoing votes in an election is irrational and biased.

Under the rules executive members of the organisation elected by the board are allowed six votes, with the outgoing members of the board, some of whom may be facing re-election, being afforded six votes.

The National League is contending that the rule is unfair, illegal, and undemocratic.

Instead, the National League members are advocating for changes which include the removal of the 12 outgoing votes, a one club-one vote system and seats on the executive being afforded to the Tobago Cricket Association, primary and secondary schools, the Umpires Council and Women’s Cricket. They are also calling for a term limit for the TTCB president.

In April, the National League’s representatives proposed a settlement of the case in court once the TTCB accepted the report of the Independent Review Committee (IRC) and adopt and implement the recommendations of the report, inclusive of the suggested new structure of governance for the cricketing body.

They also proposed the holding of an annual general meeting within three months.

The case comes up for hearing before Justice Jacqueline Wilson on Thursday, where both sides will advance their positions.

Ali, however, said during the past 18 months, and most recently, two TTCB members have died -

Kamal Basdeo (of the National League) and Patrick Rampersad ( third vice-president) - and the unexpected resignation of other members of the executive.

“With the developments, one would have anticipated that the vacancies would have been filled by the TTCB in accordance with the TTCB Constitution.

“However, it is of great concern that the current undertaking has unreasonably constrained the ability of the TTCB to fill the vacancies as required by the TTCB Constitution and to the detriment of good administration and well-being of the sport which is a public good.”

He said the current undertaking arising out of the court case had frustrated, and continued to frustrate, the growth and development of the sport and “has not promoted good administration or good governance but has resulted in discontent.”

Ali said it has brought the sport into disrepute.

“ I also hold firm that no member has any absolute right to office or to retain office in an institution which is entrusted with administering a public good.

“ As such, the current undertaking has unreasonably and unjustly obstructed the TTCB from administrative rotation through a Constitutional election to further promote and develop the sport which can be used as a vehicle for youth and community development especially considering the national climate.”