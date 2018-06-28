40 police officers get awards

FORTY police officers were among 100 people recognised by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in its 2017 Awards Programme yesterday.

Some of the officers were recognised for issuing the most amount of tickets, while others were honoured for saving lives, keeping records and exemplary traffic duties.

Yesterday, Head of the Police Services Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Acting Senior Superintendent Basdeo Ramdhanie said the Police Service is proud of the achievement of all the awardees but added that while some people might be sceptical about awarding an officer, for issuing the most traffic tickets, the paperwork will indicate how many serious breaches of the traffic laws are being committed on a daily basis.