Young mother fined for weed

A YOUNG Williamsville mother charged with possession of 90 grammes of marijuana was yesterday fined $4,000 by a magistrate.

Phebe Hospedales, 22, was caught by police attempting to hide the drugs at her Whiteland home on Saturday. She appeared before magistrate Natalie Diop in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. She pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs. Police prosecutor PC Ramdath Phillip told the court on Saturday morning, police executed a search warrant at Hosepdales’ home.

Phillip said police searched several rooms of the house but did not find anything. The court heard as police were searching the house, Hospedales went into another room and tried to hide a bag containing the drugs. When caught, the woman replied, “I was going to get rid of it.”

Attorney Annalee Girwar who represented Hospedales said her client was a mother of three girls. She said the oldest child is four years while the youngest is ‘just a few months’.

The attorney said Hospedales attempted to hide the drugs which belonged to her boyfriend. “She is remorseful for her actions and realised that she has put her children in jeopardy.” Girwar said.

The magistrate, in passing sentence told Hospedales that she should begin to make better choices, not only for herself, but for her young children.

“This offense is very serious and the court has to send a clear message this conduct will not be tolerated,” the magistrate said. Hospedales was fined $4,000 in and if she defaults serve two months. She was given two months to pay the fine.