TT U-16 water polo boys off to CCCAN

EL SALVADOR BOUND: TT's Under-16 waterpolo boys team ready to compete at the 2018 CCCAN Championships.

THE TT Under-16 male water polo team is scheduled to leave at 5:36pm today to participate in the CCCAN Water Polo Championships in El Salvador.

The team is coached by Charissa Hackshaw and managed by Derek Hinds. Hackshaw will be making her debut as the coach of this team and hopes to improve on their 2017 performance. She is also a qualified water polo referee.

The TT junior male teams had a challenging 2017, losing to Bahamas at home at CCCAN in a best of five series. At Carifta in Bahamas in April last year, TT U-15 males finished 4th out of five teams.

TT will look to get a good start when they face Puerto Rico on June 28 in the opening match of the CCCAN Championships at 12:30pm. They return the same day to face El Salvador at 6:45pm. On June 29, TT meet Bahamas at 5pm. TT's last match in the qualifying round will be on June 30 at 10am versus Costa Rica.

The TT team is expected to return on July 3 via Copa Airlines at 4:37pm.

TT U-16 male squad: Nathan Hinds, Yannick Robertson, Jordan Robertson, Dominic Lue-Fatt, David Agard, Kyron Agostini, Marvin Gillard-Bruce, Zephaniah Taylor (goalkeeper), Dante Drakes McKell, Gabriel Dos Santos and Miguel Green.