Top cop queries crime victim’s blank

A DECISION by Piarco police to refer a victim of larceny of 26 ducks to the Praedial Larceny Squad is being questioned by Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob.

On Monday, Piarco resident Ram Raj told Newsday that 26 of his ducks were stolen from a pen behind his home and he reported it to the Caroni Police station where officers referred him to the Piarco police.

When he went to the Piarco police he was told by officers that it was not a matter for regular police officers to investigate and he was advised to go to the Praedial Larceny squad.

Raj said when he went to the office of the Praedial Larceny Squad there was no officer to take his report. In frustration, he complained to Newsday.

Contacted for comment, acting Assistant Commissioner Jacob said he was surprised to hear that a civilian was referred to the Praedial Larceny Squad and promised that action will be taken.