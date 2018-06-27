Teen suspect arrested at home

A 16-YEAR-OLD schoolboy who stabbed a Nigerian man at the Malabar Play park last Saturday afternoon and then went into hiding, was arrested at his Malabar home shortly after 5 am on Tuesday.

The teenager was asleep when officers led by Sgt Modeste of the Malabar Police surrounded his home and took him into custody. He is expected to be taken to Maracas Police station which is a Juvenile Booking Centre.

Officers contacted a legal officer who was seeking the interest of the teen. He is expected to be charged with wounding with intent.