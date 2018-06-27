Sinanan: Squirrel talk from Opposition

JULIEN NEAVES

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan accused Opposition members of “squirrel talk” about the Galleons Passage to cause panic.

He was contributing on a motion calling on the Finance Minister to lay in Senate in 14 days various documents related to the valuation and acquisition of the vessel.

He said through the Central Tenders Board Act government had the option of acquisition through the National Insurance Property Development Company or any wholly owned State company. He said the motion said the Finance Minister advised Government was guided in the amount it paid by the valuation reports of two independent international firms, but nowhere did Imbert say that.

Sinanan said the minister said one valuation came with the vessel and Government went for its own valuation and, with the assistance of experts, was guided to accept the price of $17 million.

“The two parts of the motion far from the real facts. Fake news or squirrel talk.”

Sinanan said Opposition Senator Wade Mark had said he would write to the Australian government about the Galleons Passage and also the Canadian government on the Ocean Flower II, owned by Bridgemans Services Group.