Wednesday 27 June 2018
Sando man’s body found in Laventille

File photo.

THE bullet-riddled body of Tjharyd Kijawa Murray, 20, of Corinth, San Fernando was found at the side of the road in Mango Alley, Laventille shortly after two this morning.

According to reports residents of the area were alerted to the sound of rapid gunfire and when they checked they found Murray’s body on the road.

Besson Street Police and a district medical officer were called and the body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

Murray’s murder pushed the murder toll to 275 for the year.

