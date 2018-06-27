Robbery at Massy, La Romaine

Police car

FOUR gunmen robbed Massy Stores Super Centre at Gulf View La Romaine early today.

Police reports are that at about 6 am, a few staff members had arrived and had just opened the store when the gunmen ambushed them and forced their way inside.

They went to the vault and stole the undisclosed sum of cash, then left. Police believe they had accomplices in a getaway car in the parking lot. There were no reports of injuries.

The store normally opens from 8 am and closes at 8 pm.

San Fernando CID visited and searched the area for the gunmen. They are yet to make an arrest.