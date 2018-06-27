Rampersad remembered for love, devotion to cricket TTCB boss wants sporting complex tribute

Players and officials of Diego Martin-based Merry Boys cricket club pay their respect to the club's former president Patrick Rampersad at his funeral yesterday held at Church of Nativity, Diego Martin.

PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath has made a call for part of the Diego Martin Sporting Complex to be named after the late Patrick Rampersad, in honour of his selfless service to the community of Diego Martin.

Bassarath was speaking yesterday at Rampersad’s funeral held at the Church of Nativity in Diego Martin.

Hundreds of cricketers, administrators and fans came out to pay their respects to the former Merry Boys cricket club president.

Rampersad passed away at age 60 last week after suffering a heart attack. He was an executive member of the TTCB and “chief cook and bottle washer” at Merry Boys for close to 40 years up to his death.

There were a number of tributes during the service with everyone remembering Rampersad as a devoted family man and passionate cricket administrator.

Bassarath believes his name should be etched forever in Diego Martin where Merry Boys play their home games.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Diego Martin is now being blessed with a state of the art sporting facility, and I make the call to the authorities that some part of this facility will bear the name Patrick Rampersad,” Bassarath said.

Baldath Mahabir, ex-TTCB executive member, said without Rampersad, Merry Boys may not have been in existence for so long. Mahabir said, “From the early seventies until his untimely passing, Patrick was the glue that held Merry Boys together. He created the enabling environment for Merry Boys and to a large extent the community of Diego Martin to grow and flourish at the national and regional stage.”

Merry Boys cricketers, who were dressed in their familiar yellow and black uniforms, also paid tribute to their ex-boss, through Sebastian Edwards who served as one of the team’s managers. Others in attendance were West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons, former West Indies wicketkeeper David Williams, former Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs and Diego Martin Central MP Darryl Smith and former West Indies manager Omar Khan.

Mahabir recalled the mischievous ways of Rampersad when he used to play cricket as a youngster. Mahabir said Rampersad would never admit when he was out while batting and would always find an excuse.

“If he was caught behind, he would vow he didn’t touch it; if he was caught elsewhere, he (would say he) was not ready yet, and if they insist he was out he would take the bat and run home,” Mahabir said. Rampersad’s niece Gina-Marie Suraj, who delivered the eulogy alongside her cousin Dixie-Ann Rampersad, also reflected on her uncle’s life when he was growing up.

Rampersad leaves to mourn his wife Cassandra and two children.