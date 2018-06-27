PM: Buy bonds in NIF

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley urged citizens to buy bonds in the upcoming National Investment Fund (NIF) comprised of State-held assets largely comprised of Clico-owned companies, so as to earn a much better return on investment (typically 4.5 per cent) than paid on more traditional deposits (typically at 0.5 per cent.)

He was speaking on Monday in the House of Representatives debate on the Corporation Tax (Amendment) Bill 2018. He illustrated the low rates of traditional savings accounts by disclosing that his own a small account had earned just $7 in interest, a sum he lamented was not even enough to pay the transport cost to go to collect it.

Rowley used the opportunity to deflect critics of the Government’s handling of the disposal of the Clico assets, including recouping $15 billion of $23 billion in taxpayer funds given to the Clico bailout. He resolutely said, “Our back is broad and lined with leather.” Rowley urged citizens to become savers, to seek out the NIF as a higher-paying investment than others and to so contribute to national development. He took issue with several remarks made by Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie who had spoken before him and just after Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Arguing against Tewarie’s claim that there is no appetite to invest in NIF, Rowley said it is hard to understand why the Opposition would not want people to become savers by investing in the fund.

While Tewarie had challenged the Government for putting public servants to head NIF, Rowley said the directors of the country’s largest pool of money, the Central Bank, are all State appointees.

On the Opposition’s concerns over the NIF, Rowley recalled once hearing similar, unfounded fears expressed over the establishment of the Unit Trust Corporation. He said TT banks contain $103 billion in cash owned by the people of TT. He dismissed as “hogwash!” claims of dangers of related-party transactions over Clico assets.

Tewarie doubted $4 billion could be raised by the NIF bond sale, as TT banks contain a liquidity of only $2 million. He doubted the UTC and National Insurance Board had an appetite to invest in NIF. He also saw no interest by the private banks and insurance companies and the general public to invest.