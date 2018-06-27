Piarco defendant wants in on AG’s case

BUSINESSMAN Steve Ferguson is seeking to join the interpretation summons, which among other things, seeks to pronounce whether former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar is still a magistrate and how to any of her cases still unfinished.

Although Ferguson - one of the Piarco fraud defendants - did not have Ayers-Caesar preside over his case, the Piarco 2 preliminary inquiry suffered a similar fate as those left behind after Ayers-Caesar’s short elevation to the Bench.

The magistrate presiding over the Piarco 2 inquiry retired in May, leading to the question of jurisdiction.

And while there are provisions in law to extend the period of retirement, there is no compulsion on the part of the magistrate to stay on.

The decade-old inquiry, which had stalled due to numerous legal challenges which went to the Privy Council and back, resumed in 2017, but was in its end-stages with the defence presenting their case.

Another case management conference is set for October. Justice Carol Gobin is presiding over the interpretation summons.