Pennacool & Flow revolutionise education

source: seapennacool.com

STUDENTS throughout TT are experiencing an enhanced process of learning through the use of modern tools and techniques. Pennacool in collaboration with FLOW has given 1000 tablets to students from 20 schools over the past two years.

The year 3 launch of the pennacool.com & Flow ICT in Education Project was held yesterday at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre Lady Young in Port of Spain. Standard five teacher at Warrenville TIA primary school Shazaad Mohammed said the technological advancements are not here to replace teachers, but is instead complimentary to good teaching.

He said it makes the learning process more exciting for students, and said he has seen students starting off at 30% in subjects such as mathematics raising their performance to over 70%. Director and co- founder of pennacool.com John Devaux said, “The ultimate vision of the pennacool- FLOW partnership is the integration of information and communication technology into the education system of TT.”

He said it is a big vision, which now includes the online Student Information System (SIS) which will allow for the easy and immediate tracking of student performance by principals, teachers and parents.

He said pennacool and Flow believe this will transform the way schools, and ultimately the education system in TT will be managed.

The platform will give teachers, principals and parents greater and faster feedback- allowing them to give quicker attention to the specific needs of students.