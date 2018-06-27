OWTU keeping calypso alive – TUCO

Kevan Calliste singing about Labour and Black Man Feeling to Party placed third.

THE Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) is being lauded for its determination to keep calypso alive. The trade union recently held its annual calypso competition in which seven finalists challenged the reigning champion Makeda Darius.

Darius, who represented both the Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) and the TT Police Service Social and Welfare Association took the stage at the Butler Hall of Revolution, Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad, in position number six. Her powerful rendition of Fyzo on Fire and Ella Andall’s Bring Down de Power allowed her to retain her Labour Day Calypso Queen title on June 16.

She closely edged out her sister Tamika Darius, the second contestant, who also had to settle for second place. Tamika’s selections were, We Shall Overcome and Equaliser.

Kevan Calliste, the first competitor on stage, paid homage to his grandfather calypso icon Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste). His rendition of Black Man Feeling to Party, which gave him an emotional edge and Labour, were not enough, however, to defeat the Darius sisters. Calliste placed third place. Ronaldo London, one of the rising calypso stars, followed Calliste with his two offerings, Solidarity Forever and Tomorrow.

Seventeen contestants auditioned for the competition and had to perform two calypsoes, one an original labour-oriented composition and the second a nation building, either original or vintage. From the 17, seven were selected for the final.

TUCO’s public relations officer Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall) said the competition which has his organisation’s blessings is fast becoming one of the bigger calypso shows in the South Central Zone, after Carnival.

“The organisers may even have to look for a bigger venue because it is fast outgrowing the Butler Hall. When we look at some of the big stars who entered, including Dimanche Gras finalist, Skinner Park semi-finalists, you know something good is happening,” he said.

Ras Kommanda said the competition augurs well for the future of the youths who participated. “It augurs well for the OWTU as a trade union to keep calypso alive when others are talking about it being irrelevant or dying. The OWTU is putting its money where its mouth is and I want to personally thank president general Ancel Roget and his executive for seeing the need to keep kaiso alive when even radio stations are trying to put it in the grave. ‘Nuff’ respect to Roget,” he said.

He also applauded the union for honouring calypsonian stalwart Abbi Blackman for her contribution to the art form over the years and for her contribution to TT and the world. Blackman also gave a rousing performance of one of her late father Ras Shorty I’s evergreen hit, Watch out My Children.

Results:

1. Makeda Darius

2. Tamika Darius

3. Kevan Calliste

4. Ronaldo London

5. Rosemary Mitchell

6. Alpha John

7. Curlissa Charles-Mapp

8. Carlton Lousion