Over 6,000 applications for gun licenses

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Over a period of ten years, more than 6,000 applications for firearms users' licences have been forwarded to the office of the Commissioner of Police, according to one source this morning.

Speaking on condition of anonymity the source told Newsday a more streamlined approach was needed to respond to the public's application for a firearms users' license. Sources also said there has been an increase in the number of applications being filed over the past three years, presumably as a result of the increase in the murder rate and predicts there may be more applications in the coming years.

"It's something that definitely needs to be looked at. There needs to be a more closely monitored and streamlined process for us to sort through this backlog and respond to applicants in a more timely manner.

"It seems that there are more requests coming in from the business community especially for firearms users' licenses, so the need to put in place a proper review committee is needed now more than ever."