‘More tears to come’ Pastor weeps at murdered man’s funeral

SHOT DEAD: Chike Denbow

A PASTOR was moved to tears yesterday as the officiated at the funeral of a man who was murdered in St James last week. Pastor Madeline Williams-Sucre then told the congregation that more tears are to flow in the country owing to the grave crime situation.

She officiated at the funeral of Chike Denbow who was shot dead while liming. The pastor wept as she quoted from the Gospel of St Luke at the Deliverance Temple in Port of Spain yesterday.

“We are living in a time of great deception and conceitedness. We are living in a time of accusation, whether right or wrong, and that is why you are going to weep. We are living in a time where there is rape on the rise, moral, physical and sexual abuse being done to our children and we don’t know what to do about it.

“The Bible says we have to prepare to weep even more, because our streets are filled with the lawless and evil. There is wailing in the streets, but Jesus says, pay attention to the signs of the times because the pendulum of the nation is about to change,” she said.

Williams-Sucre explained that she was emotional over Denbow’s death because she knew both Denbow and his brother. She said she taught them both at school when they were younger and watched them both grow into respectable young men.

“I just cannot understand what could have brought this sort of situation on him,” Williams-Sucre said. Relatives who spoke at the service called his death a great injustice, and said the most important part of his life was his family.

One said, “Many may look on from the outside and view the untimely death in our family as a statistic or another black youth dead from around the bridge, but they don’t know him like we do.

“From small he was never involved in any idleness, he was always at his mother’s side. His mother was his everything. The love he had for her was unconditonal. We as family were so proud to see him mature into a hard-working, respectful and loving person.” Denbow, a 26-year-old mechanic, was shot dead last Tuesday on Alfred Richards Street by gunmen who drove past in a silver Nissan AD Wagon. No one has been arrested.