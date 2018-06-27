Money in the water: CDA wants to utilise seabed

File photo

In an attempt to fully utilise the waters surrounding the Chaguaramas peninsula, the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) intends to obtain ownership rights to the sea bed surrounding the coast to collect revenues from tenants who have constructed marinas and moorings.

According to CDA Board Member Robert Cezair, the authority has in the past expressed interest in obtaining the rights to the seabed in order to tax tenants who have built structures extending below the high water mark.

Speaking at a Public Accounts Committee at parliament this morning, Cezair told members that plans were underway to obtain the rights to the sea bed in order to further capitalise from tenants and regulate the construction of marinas and other structures along the coastline.