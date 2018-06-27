Matura stay joint top of Super League

MATURA Reunited maintained their unbeaten run and a shared spot at the top of the 2018 TT Super League competition, on Saturday after rallying to an enthralling 4-3 victory against Metal X Erin FC at the Ojoe Recreation Ground.

The first half had seemed headed for a goalless finish but Metal X Erin FC struck twice through Jardel Sinclair and Keyon Alexander.

After the restart, Matura knotted the score courtesy a brace from Nick Guy in the space of three minutes. Matura continued to stretch Erin and went ahead in the 72nd minute via Isaiah Lee, before Irvin Reyes added his team’s fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Erin FC pulled one back through Alexander’s second goal of the match in time added on, but Matura held on to secure a second straight win.

The result puts them on seven points with Cunupia FC and QPCC who secured comfortable victories a day later.

Kevon Woodley got a first half brace, and Michael Darko and Keron Clarke also scored to see Cunupia to a 4-0 win over Bethel United.

Former national midfielder Yohance Marshall and Kern Gardiner got the goals to lead QPCC to a 2-0 away win to Petit Valley/Diego Martin United.

The struggling Club Sando sit bottom after UTT’s Shaquille Smith scored to hand them their 3rd straight defeat.

On Friday. FC Santa Rosa added to Guaya’s woes with a 3-0 drubbing in Arima.

In other results, San Fernando Giants and Police FC drew 0-0 and Prison Services and RSSR FC did the same.