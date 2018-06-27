Man on gun charge refused bail

A VENDOR charged with possession of a gun and ammunition was refused bail when he appeared before a magistrate Monday day afternoon.

Dwayne Fleming, of Union Hall was taken before magistrate Natalie Diop in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

The charge read to him alleged on June 19 Fleming had a gun and three rounds of ammunition in his possession. The court heard Fleming did not have a holder of a Firearms User’s Licence. He was allegedly arrested at Batoo Avenue, Marabella.

The gun and ammunition were produced in court.

Prosecutor PC Ramdath Phillip in giving a description of the illegal weapons said the gun was chrome and metal in colour with a wooden handle.

In his bail application, attorney Ainsley Lucky who represented Fleming said his client was a vendor and resided at Cypress Gardens, Union Hall.

However the prosecutor objected to bail saying that while on bail for another matter, Fleming allegedly committed the offenses. Phillip said the accused man also had two previous convictions.

The magistrate refused bail. Fleming was advised to apply to a Judge in Chambers for bail.

The case was adjourned to July 23.