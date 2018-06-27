Lisa Agard is CNMG chairman

NEWLY appointed chairman of the Caribbean New Media Group (CNMG) Lisa Agard has her eyes set on taking the state owned media house to the top position, particularly in television programming.

Speaking yesterday after it was officially announced she will be leading the charge of CNMG back to Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), Agard said one of her objectives will be to improve viewership and listenership of the state-owned media house.

CNMG is the parent company to CTV and three radio stations: Sweet 100.1, Next 99.1 and Talk City 91.1.

Agard said one of the front burner issues will be to give CTV that competitive edge with local programming which will include local production and airing of independently produced local content.

Agard leads the board of Karen Lynch, Dr Rita Pemberton, Anthony Bullock, Nadira Lyder and Dr Jameel Sulimani, taking over from the Timothy Affonso led board, whose term ended on May 31.

Agard said she will be reviewing plans submitted to previous boards regarding the restructuring of CNMG back to TTT, and will include the report of Helen Drayton, who resigned as chairman leading up to CNMG merging with the Government Information Services Limited (GISL).

“I am very anxious to meet with the board and the CEO (Wendell Constantine) to discuss our way forward in restructuring CNMG. I know it is a lot of work to be done and there was a lot of work that has already been done because it is easier said than done. I have a fair understanding of what will be attractive but as I said I will meet with the board and review all the ideas going forward” Agard said.

Part of Agard’s extensive curriculum vitae states she was the General Manager of Amplia Communications Limited, formerly Massy Communications from August 2017.

Between July 2015 to July 2017, she was the executive director, at Massy Communications Limited and joined Massy after a year as managing director at Guardian Media Limited between May 2014 and July 2015.