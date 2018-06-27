Govt helping unemployed graduates

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday said Government is taking steps to help university graduates who are facing unemployment and underemployment. Speaking in the Senate, Garcia said these steps included the development of new curricula at the secondary level in certain areas.

These areas are digital media, logistics and supply chain management, animation and gaming design, green engineering and entrepreneurship.

Garcia said there is also a re-focusing and re-purposing of technical and vocational offerings. At the tertiary level, he continued, emphasis is being placed on innovation and entrepreneurhsip.

On the output side, Garcia said universities are strengthening the local and regional placement of graduates. He admitted to some challenges in this area. Noting that 200 doctors are graduating annually but are finding jobs difficult in TT, Garcia said there is a shortage of doctors in South America and Europe.