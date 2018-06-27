Double murder in Never Dirty

WHILE police are still trying to ascertain a motive behind the killings of 32-year-old Adrian Gabriel and 28-year-old Samuel David, both dying at hospital after being shot at their Never Dirty, Morvant homes, family members believe it may have something to do with a chopping incident which occurred more than a week ago.

Gunmen entered a house at about 2.15 am and shot David several times then went down a flight of stairs and shot Gabriel. A 19-year-old woman who was at Gabriel’s home at the time, was shot in the leg and arm. All three were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital after a report was made to police, but neither men survived through the night.

Gabriel’s relatives, at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday said the only confrontation he had recently was with relatives of a man who was chopped in Never Dirty, less than two weeks ago. Relatives said Gabriel worked as a truck driver. When Newsday approached family members of Gabriel, they declined to comment.