COP: Keep it clean July 16 by-elections

THE Congress of the People (COP) yesterday called on all political parties contesting the July 16 by-elections in Belmont East and Barataria to “keep their campaigns clean.” The COP is not contesting the by-elections. In a statement, the COP said it has been challenged by a number of legal wranglings and internal issues. The party said these were resolved last November with the election of Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan as political leader and members of the COP’s new national executive.

The COP is now in the process of consolidating its membership and rebranding its image. In training a new cadre of individuals who will offer themselves for public service, the COP said these people must adhere to the principles of good governance and be capable of, “achieving our mandate of offering a standard of service that is higher than what currently prevails for representation in our country.”

In wishing all candidates success on July 16, the COP urged them to keep their campaigns dignified and respectful. The candidates must avoid racist and demeaning slursm which only serve to, “deepen the divisiveness in our beloved nation.” On Monday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young yesterday rejected allegations from Opposition Senator Wade Mark that the PNM is defacing UNC election posters in Belmont East.”