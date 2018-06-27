CCJ strikes down death penalty in Barbados

PEOPLE convicted of murder in Barbados will no longer be automatically sentenced to death.

In a majority ruling delivered yesterday, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in Port of Spain struck down the mandatory death penalty in Barbados.

The judgment was delivered in the appeal cases of Barbadian murder convicts Jabari Sensimania Nervais and Dwayne Omar Severin.

Their cases were consolidated because both appeals challenged the murder convictions of each of the men and the constitutionality of the mandatory death sentence for murder in Barbados.

In its ruling - the last for CCJ president Sir Dennis Byron who demits office next week - the court held that a section of the Offences Against the Person Act was unconstitutional because it provided for a mandatory sentence of death.

In addition, both men had their appeals against their conviction dismissed.

The CCJ also ordered that the two be expeditiously brought before the local Supreme Court for resentencing.

According to the judgment summary of the case, the court, before examining the issues raised by the appeal, considered the state of the mandatory death penalty in Barbados for murder, and found that “it was indisputable that the nation, through its actions, had acknowledged that it had an obligation to remove such mandatory sentence under section 2 of the Offences against the Person Act.”

“ Barbados had also given undertakings to the CCJ and the Inter American Court of Human Rights to rectify the mandatory sentence which was reflected in the Barbados Privy Council’s consistent commutation of the mandatory death penalty.”

The court held that the section of the Constitution, which gives the right to protection of the law,

was enforceable.

The CCJ found that the mandatory death penalty breached that right as it deprived a court of the opportunity to exercise the quintessential judicial function of tailoring the punishment to fit the crime.

There was a dissenting position by the one of the judges on the panel.

The two convicts were represented by Douglas Mendes SC, Andrew Pilgrim QC, Naomi Lynton and Kamisha Benjamin. The Barbados Government was represented by acting deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Blackman, Krystal Delaney, Senior Crown Counsel and Neville Watson.