Burglars strike at church’s soup kitchen

Joan Lee Chong, chief cook at the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Buen Intento, Princes Town

THIEVES broke into the soup kitchen of the Holy Cross RC Church at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town and stole thousands of dollars' worth of goods, equipment and utensils. Parishioners made the discovery shortly after 2 pm yesterday.

The thieves left one item in the soup kitchen, a pressure cooker box. The kitchen is run by parishioners who called themselves Friends of Holy Cross RC Church.

Parishioners told police that for more than 30 years they have dedicated Wednesdays as Soup Days when parishioners cook and prepare hot meals for the less fortunate.

Today, however, it was not done.

Police said that the thieves stole a stove, food and a fridge from the kitchen, on the same compound. Last Wednesday after parishioners distributed meals they locked the kitchen and left.

Yesterday when they returned, the front door was locked, and things appeared normal. When they opened the door, the kitchen was cleared.