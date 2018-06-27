Bamboo Cricket League bowls off today

THE 13th annual Bamboo Cricket League will bowl off today with a double-header at the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground, Valsayn. There will be cash prizes for the league competition as well as a Best of the Rest tournament.

The league winner will take home $10,000 with the runners-up earning $5,000. The third and fourth-placed teams get $3,000 and $2,000 respectively. The Best of the Rest champ wins $2,000 with second place getting $1,000.Registration is $1,200 per team.

Action starts today with ASII meeting meeting Hard Drive at 7 pm, with Charlieville Super Kings set to face Invaders United at 8.30 pm.

There are also matches scheduled for tomorrow and Friday.

Tomorrow, D’ Boss Team and Drunken’ Masters square off at 7 pm, followed by the clash between D’ A-Team and Gunners at 8.30 pm.

On Friday, three games are on the cards: Amigos versus Kitchen Krew at 7 pm, Blood Brothers versus Bustin’ Loose at 8.30 pm and Dark Horse versus Home Boys at 9.45 pm.

This competition is being staged by the Bamboo Grove Settlement #1 Sporting Committee.

For more information contact Ryan Ramphal at 645-3684 or 789-6678.