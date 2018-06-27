Aboud: Agri incentives process ‘a mess’

Photo: Jeff Mayers

THE process to access incentives for the agriculture industry is "a mess," says Fouraime Enterprises and Superior Hotels executive director John Aboud.

He made the comment during a panel discussion as part of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce's Business Outlook breakfast meeting on Wednesday at the Chamber's offices, Westmoorings.

"To access the incentives is very difficult. Sometimes you believe they don't want to give you. And I don't think it's a policy situation; I just think it's the process."

He said agriculture was an area with a lot of pent-up capital and he asked Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, who was on the panel, to speak to her colleague (Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat) about the issue.

"The private sector is willing to now look at agriculture because the reality is everybody has to eat."

He said what cannot be sold locally, if the products are right, it can be exported.

Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria said at a previous Chamber event, people reported there were challenges to access incentives for agriculture and the feedback received was that it was a "disaster." He added that at times when an agriculture incentive was approved the applicant would then be told that there was no release from the finance ministry.

Gopee-Scoon said she would take the criticisms back to her colleague and the Cabinet. She added a lot of businesses were looking at the agriculture sector.

"We have to bring down our food import bill."