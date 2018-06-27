Breaking
Wednesday 27 June 2018
50 ‘high risk’ cops demand govt housing

Anand Ramesar

FIFTY police officers who live in crime hot spots and were promised homes by the housing ministry, are asking the Police Social and Welfare Association for immediate intervention.

The officers' applications were approved through the housing committee set up by Government to help police to relocate from crime-ridden areas.

The officers and their families have witnessed murders in their community.

Yesterday, association secretary ASP Anand Ramesar said his executive is equally concerned about the plight of the officers and blamed Government for not taking action.

