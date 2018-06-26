Timeline: The Galleons Passage

The Galleons Passage

The Senate will debate a motion on the Galleons Passage fast ferry today as the boat remains in Cuba with its newest arrival date announced as mid-July.

The motion, filed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, calls on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to table in Parliament in two weeks copies of the valuation reports, the memorandum of agreement between the National Infrastructure Development Co (Nidco) and the vendor of the Galleons Passage, and the Dunn and Bradstreet Report on the vessel.

The timeline highlights the journey of TT's newest fast ferry.