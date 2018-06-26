Sweet bush lime

The Festival Project featuring Jason Seecharan, Derek Patience, Michelle Xavier and Oscar Benjamin perform at Bush Lime in Chaguaramas on Saturday.

AS the World Cup football match between Germany and Sweden was over, patrons made their way in droves, dragging coolers into the annual Bush Lime in Chaguaramas on Saturday.

The food inclusive fundraiser offered local delicacies to patrons including curry dishes, oildown, doubles, bake and shark, roast pork and jerk dishes.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, wife Sharon and daughter Tonya were among the hundreds who attended.

Opening the live entertainment was Caribbean Airlines Skiffle, but it was the performance of the Festival Project, led by Carl “Beaver” Henderson that got the crowd merrily dancing in the bush.

Featuring Jason “Fridge” Seecharan, Derek Patience, Michelle Xavier and Oscar Benjamin the band delivered hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s, much to the delight of the crowd.

One of the highlights of the performance was the perfect execution of the guitar solo by Dax Cartar during the singing of Hotel California by Patience. The crowd rewarded the band with thunderous applause at the end of the song.

The heavy rains failed to dampen the proceedings as Destra Garcia got the crowd prancing to her hit songs.