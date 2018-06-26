More $$ for beaten prisoner

A CALL has been made for criminal charges to be laid against prison officers involved in prison beatings. Making the call was Justice Frank Seepersad who today awarded an additional $20,000 to a prisoner who was beaten on his head and face by a prison guard at the Port of Spain Prison in 2010.

In all, Shaleem Mohammed will receive $90,000 in compensation for the beating. The judge also said the punitive nature of the award of damages was hardly realised when taxpayers have to pay.

In calling for a review of the national security apparatus, Seepersad said a zero-tolerance approach must be taken for errant functionaries of the State and have them account for their actions.

He suggested that the State refer the matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions for him to consider whether criminal assault charges should be laid indictably against prison officers. He also called for disciplinary action to be taken.