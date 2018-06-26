Machine gun in old television

ST MARGARET'S police discovered an Uzi machine gun inside an old television yesterday when they searched a house at Claxton Bay.

They arrested a 29-year-old labourer who once charged, will appear in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. Reports are that Sgt Mc Intosh and other police officers were on exercise duties at about 2.30 pm yesterday during which they searched a house at Union Village in Claxton Bay.

Police went into a bedroom where they saw the old television. Hidden inside was the machine gun. Police immediately arrested the labourer who, at the time, was alone in the house. WPC Seerattan is expected to charge him for possession of the gun.