EFCL staves off levy

THE Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) today staved off being levied on by a contractor it owed close to $.7 million.

Bailiffs for Advance Commercial Equipment Ltd (ACEL) went to the EFCL’s offices at Long Circular Road, Port of Spain, at about 8 am in an attempt to recover the $.7 million owed to the contractor. The bailiffs were instead asked by the EFCL’s staff to hold their hands, with a promise to pay.

Two and a half hours later, the bailiffs left with a cheque, which also included their fees. The decision by ACEL to levy on EFCL came after numerous attempts for payment proved futile.

In January, a High Court judge ordered the EFCL to pay ACEL for money owed for the supply of cafeteria equipment for three secondary schools.

In his ruling, Justice Devindra Rampersad ordered the EFCL to pay for loss and damage suffered by the company, which supplied the equipment but was not paid in full.

According to ACEL’s lawsuit, the company which supplies equipment for restaurants, hotels, hospitals and government institutions, entered into a contract with EFCL in March 2011.

The contract was for supplying, delivering and installing cafeteria equipment for three schools for $1.2 million. ACEL was represented by attorneys Richard Jagai, Varun Dabideen and Kerishma Arjoon.