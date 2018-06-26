Arrow helps Tobago pupils

Parents and community members pay keen attention as Christopher Bonterre, director of the local Arrow Foundation, shares some advice on how learning can be enhanced with support from home during a meeting at L’Anse Fourmi Methodist School.

MORE pupils in Tobago are benefiting from BPTT’s implementation of the Arrow remedial learning programme, with the most recent being those at the L’Anse Fourmi Methodist School.

Parents also got a full understanding of how the programme works as well as how they can play a greater role in their children’s development

BPTT’s corporate responsibility manager Ronda Francis said in a media release, “Because of the multi-sensory technological approach incorporated by Arrow, these students are excited and encouraged to learn. We have seen incredible results with students, not only in terms of their academics, but also the marked improvement in terms of their overall attitudes and self-esteem.

“It was a pleasure interacting with the students, parents and staff of the school. Getting their feedback and participation can only help to strengthen the focus on the students. It must be said that while we are incorporating cutting-edge technology in learning, we also need to hold on to traditional values such as the reality that it still takes a village to raise a child. That is why we are here today and it was a resounding success,” Francis added.

The pupils have been given a tremendous advantage though the implementation of the computer-based. The first intake has already improved their academic standings and overall attitudes toward learning, the release said.

Standard Four pupil Destiny George said, “The Arrow computer programme really helps me to learn and I am reading and spelling better which is helping me to improve in all subjects, even maths. I want to be a lawyer and I know that I have to work really hard and do well. Arrow is really helping me to do better in school and the support of my teachers, parents and BPTT will help me achieve my dream.”

In addition to working with the students, BPTT’s support also includes tutor-training for selected teachers in each of the participating primary schools as well as licensing for use of the software. This will allow the teachers to become accredited Arrow tutors, thereby ensuring that any student who needs additional help can have ready access to a trained facilitator and the learning programme.

Giving positive feedback to the initiative was principal Prisca Jack, “This programme is extremely beneficial and it caters to the learning needs of each individual student. As an educator, I want a variety of teaching styles available to my students and Arrow’s use of technology really engages them and enhances the process. Because of our location, we are often left out of corporate initiatives, but BPTT came to us and we feel blessed to have been selected.”

Developed more than 40 years ago in the United Kingdom, Arrow stands for aural, read, respond, oral, write. It focuses on remedial work in reading, spelling, dictation, speech and listening skills and assists students who experience academic challenges by transforming their entire approach to learning.