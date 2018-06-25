Women analysts score at W Cup

THE EDITOR: I am quite happy to say congratulations to the women presenters (both analysts and those engaging in banter) on the Football International Federation Association (FIFA) World Cup in Russia – those I have seen and those to come.

Those I have seen so far are quite knowledgeable and have added fresher eyes to the games.

I also want to comment on the Iceland verses Nigeria game on June 22 at the Volgograd Stadium.

I like the Icelanders’ Viking chant and the Nigerians’ long-distance goal plotting. But most of all both team displayed camaraderie on the field.

On Sunday, at the Kazan Arena, Colombia played with plenty vibes and plenty action against Poland. It was like local college football with our own Clauzel of the past.

SHARON JACK

via e-mail