West declares: PCA mobile app a success

Police Complaints Authority director David West.

MORE than eight months after it's launch, the Police Complaints Authority's (PCA) mobile application is an overwhelming success and has already been successful bringing 25 cases to the attention of local courts, according to director David West.

Newsday spoke today with West who said the app, which was launched last October, has already been downloaded by 1410 users on Android devices and 213 users on IOS devices.

"Since last October to June 25, we have had 32 complaints which have not been within our remit and 25 matters that are within our remit. Based on the response we've received, it's safe to say that the app's launch has definitely been a success."

West said the app has gone a long way in bridging the gap between citizens and the PCA, and said in addition to providing a safe and confidential means of reporting misconduct, the app is also a valuable tool in learning more about citizens' rights and clarifying concerns users may have about various aspects of law enforcement from protection orders to proper police conduct.