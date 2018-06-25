TB scare at Siparia Police Station, cop hospitalised

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Members of the public who went to make reports at the Siparia Police Station at High Street today were advised to go instead to the nearby headquarters.

This is because a policeman from the station has been hospitalised with tuberculosis (TB), and doctors said his colleagues should seek treatment immediately.

A policeman said, "While the public is advised to stay away, police have to remain in the station.

"Since last week PCJoseph was coughing, sneezing and complaining of having pains while in the charge room area. He is at Caura Hospital, and doctors suggested that anyone who came into contact with him, should get medical treatment."

Joseph was admitted on Saturday for the infectious disease.

Today three of his colleagues went to the San Fernando General Hospital because of the TB scare and staff told them to return, police said.

"The specialists to deal with this were not at the hospital," they said. "The officers are very concerned for their health. We have already contacted the (Police Social and Welfare) association."

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), TB is spread from person to person through the air. When a person with lung TB coughs, sneezes or spits, he/she propels the TB bacteria into the air.

The WHO says someone needs to inhale only a few of these bacteria to become infected. TB is curable and preventable.

Health officials are expected to visit and sanitise the station today.