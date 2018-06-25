"Tall Man Gang" stresses Piarco residents

A GANG of seven, calling itself “Tall Man Gang” has been causing no end of problems for residents of North Bank Road in Piarco.

Residents say this gang is responsible for an upsurge in praedial larceny, break-ins and burglaries.

The residents complained that both the Caroni and Piarco police stations are aware of this gang due to numerous complaints they have made, but nothing has been done.

One resident said the gang stole 26 of his ducks last week. He said he moved to the area to live about a year ago and decided to rear ducks and grow ground provisions, plantains and peppers for sale

He said he purchased close to 100 ducklings with the intent of raising and then selling them. Last Wednesday he secured the ducks in a pen behind his house and went to Rio Claro to visit relatives.

When he returned the following day and went to feed the ducks, the man discovered 26 of them missing.

He went to the Caroni Police station and reported the theft but was referred to the Piarco police who told him he had to report the matter to the Praedial Larceny Squad. Frustrated, he went to the office of the Praedial Larceny Squad but there was no officer to take his report.