Senate debates Galleons Passage

The MV Galleons Passage arriving at Damex Shipyard, Santiago de Cuba, Cuba on May 26, 2018 to being planned retrofitting works. PHOTO COURTESY NIDCO.

THE Senate will debate a motion on the Galleons Passage fast ferry tomorrow when it sits from 1.30 pm.

The motion, filed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, calls on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to table in Parliament in two weeks copies of the valuation reports, the memorandum of agreement between the National Infrastructure Development Co (Nidco) and the vendor of the Galleons Passage, and the Dunn and Bradstreet Report on the vessel.

Last Monday in the House of Representatives, Imbert said, "The Government has taken a decision to bring the vessel to Trinidad immediately."

Imbert explained this decision was made after the vessel's seller, Sea Transport Corporation of Australia, was unable to complete retrofitting work in Cuba.

The purchase agreement for the US$17.4 million catamaran involved separate upgrade works to be done by the seller (Sea Transport) and the buyer, Nidco.