Residents too scared to investigate: Murdered man’s body left on street for hours

The bullet-riddled body of Martin Julien was left on a Morvant street for almost five hours after he was shot, as residents were too frightened to venture out of their homes to investigate.

At around midnight last night, Julien, 44, was standing outside his Red Hill extension, Morvant home, when neighbours reported hearing gunfire.

Residents did not investigate for fear of the gunmen and instead stayed in their homes until around 5 am, when they saw his body.

North Eastern Division police were called. The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, where an autopsy is expected to be done today.