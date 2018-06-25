Police search for teen after stabbing

Police car

A MANHUNT was launched in Northern Division on the weekend for a 16-year-old boy who stabbed a Nigerian man on the left side of his chest, puncturing his lung.

The teenager remained in hiding yesterday while the victim’s condition is said to be critical.

According to reports at about 5 pm on Saturday Chickie Michael Eze, 44, of Tumpuna Road in Arima, saw the teenager push his ten-year-old son to the ground.

Eze became enraged and after comforting his son, he slapped the teenager three times and admonished him for what he described as a cruel act.

The teenager reportedly left the play park where he was playing football and returned a short while later and stabbed Eze. He was taken to hospital and is warded.