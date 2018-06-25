Piarco couple pleads guilty to having gun, ammo
A Piarco couple pleaded guilty to the possession of a firearm and ammunition when they appeared before an Arima magistrate yesterday.
Daniel Jobe, 23, and Samantha Ramesar, 19, of North Bank Road, Piarco, appeared before Senior Magistrate Gillian Scotland, in the First Court.
The matter was adjourned to July 2 for sentencing, a release from the police said.
The couple was arrested after the Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) Strike Team searched their home on Saturday.
Police found a Sig Sauer pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition, on a mattress on which the couple was sleeping.
They were charged by WPC Stacy Haynes.