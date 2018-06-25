Petrotrin register second straight win

PETROTRIN registered their second straight win in the Super League, of the 2018 TT WoLF (Women’s League Football), with a 3-1 result over Club Sando at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre on Saturday.

Kayla Taylor scored twice for Petrotrin, with Khaline Jacob chipping in with the other goal for the victorious hosts. Alexia Ali was the lone goal-getter for Club Sando.

Adanya Phillip found the back of the net as Trincity Nationals got the better of St Augustine FC 1-0 at the Eddie Hart Ground, Tacarigua.

In the First Division, St Augustine FC B embarrassed Malvern by a 13-1 margin, at Frederick Settlement, Caroni.

Jada Gaskin netted five goals with Tiana Williams and Mia Mitchell each notching hat-tricks. Christi-Ann Wood and Vanella Castle were the other goal-getters for St Augustine FC B.

Kadija Castillo scored a double as North Coast whipped Central United 2-0 at the Blanchiseusse Secondary School Ground.

Jewels FC also had a 2-0 win, over Defence Force, at Black Rock, with goals from Twinkle Thomas and Tiala Crichlow.

At the UTT O’Meara Campus Ground, Aaliyah Alexander and Shanelle Jordan found the back of the net as UTT edged Sweaters 2-1.

Aaliyah Trim was the scorer for Sweaters.