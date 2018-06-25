No disappointment for Nailah

ON THE RISE: Soca star Nailah Blackman.

NAILAH BLACKMAN did not win a Black Entertainment Television (BET) award last week, but she’s not disappointed.

The 20-year-old soca artiste was nominated for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

But she feels just having walked the red carpet and being nominated was a “huge achievement.”

Blackman was nominated along with nine other international artistes for the award, which was won by South African recording artiste Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe). The results were announced on June 24 at the Live BET awards.

Yesterday, Blackman posted to her Facebook page: “What you’re seeing right here is bliss I think I was still in disbelief that @janellemonae , @sza & @johnlegend sat right next me!!!!

“So much so I just wanted to say thank you to everybody that supported me. It shows a lot about our tiny islands that make up the West Indies. I did not win but it was an honour to even be nominated, to walk the red carpet and be the in the presence of so many amazing artists. And especially in such a short space of time being on the scene...”

Blackman said many artists nominated for this award have gone to do “such amazing things” and her fans should “stay tuned.”

She also said there were some amazing things” she could not wait to share.

“God has shown me favour, my family has sacrificed a lot! And my management have worked their a--es off! And we’ll continue to work! Big up to my Producer @anson_pro_ our music have crossed boarders and we’re evolving faster than ever,” she added.

Blackman said after the award show she and her team went to “begin shooting Birthday song music video!”

Lorraine O’Connor, Blackman’s co-manager, echoed Blackman’s statements, saying, “She is very happy for opportunity and like she said in her Instagram post it was amazing to be in the room with big superstars she looks up to.

“It just makes it seem we have to work harder to comeback and represent in a better and bigger way.”

In the immediate future, O’Connor said fans can now look forward to Blackman’s children’s concert Lah Lah Land, to be held on July 8 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

But she said there were many “international opportunities” in the works for Blackman and “they will come out in the public in due time.”