Mom: He took care of me Laventille man shot dead

THE mother of a 26-year-old labourer, who was shot dead at Erica Street, Laventille on Sunday evening, said although he used to give trouble when he was younger, he was a very loving person.

“He would always try to take care of me,” she said of Quincy Lezama.

“If I was hungry or needed money, I could call on him and he would give anything he had, even if it was $20.”

Lezama, of Bascombe Trace, Laventille was liming with a group of people near the basketball court when gunmen in a black Nissan X-Trail SUV drove by and fired shots.

He was hit multiple times and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.

The SUV was later found abandoned along Upper Wharton Street, Port of Spain.

Lezama’s mother told Newsday, when she heard about the shooting she did not at first believe it. It was only when she got to the hospital and she saw his body, that she accepted he was really dead.

Lezama was one of five children.