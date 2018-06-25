Milo kids show off football skills

ON THE MOVE: A youngster goes through his paces last Saturday.

By VIDYA THURAB

ON Saturday, young, aspiring footballers between the ages of 7-12 from Tobago showed off their skills at the Nestle MILO Football Skills Tournament at Mr Pleasant Recreational Ground.

The tournament, which is in its second year, is Milo's four year strategic partnership with FC Barcelona to promote teamwork in children and keep them active in a fun and healthy way.

The tournament gives one child from Tobago the opportunity to go on an all-inclusive trip to Barcelona's academy in Spain where they will visit the team's football grounds, meet with coaches and attend training camps.

On Saturday, children who signed up, participated in different courses which tested their skill in ball control, dribbling and passing. The aspiring footballers were observed and scored by a team of coaches who at the end of the tournament ranked the children and the child with the highest rank won the opportunity to go to Barcelona.