Licensing stickers available

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday said there are adequate license stickers for drivers. He was responding to a question in the House of Representatives about a recent warning from licensing officers, regarding a $5,000 fine for not having any inspection stickers. “There are adequate stickers, books and complete packages for purchase by owners of the private vehicle assessment stations,” Sinanan told MPs.

“All outstanding backlogs have been cleared and stickers are available for both private and commercial vehicles at all inspection centres and four licensing offices in Port of Spain, San Fernando, Caroni and Tobago.

“Any private vehicle owner going to any inspection centre must insist that they receive a sticker.” Should they not receive a sticker, Sinanan said the vehicle owner has, “a duty to report the inspection centre to the licensing division immediately.”

Responding to questions from UNC MPs Dr Surujrattan Rambachan and Dr Lackram Bodoe, Sinanan said last year there was an issue with the availability of the stickers.

“However, my information is that all licensing offices have adequate stickers.” Later in the sitting, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said the Siparia Regional Corporation has introduced new measures to increase security at the Mosquito Creek cremation site.

Hosein said this is being done as a result of recent burglaries of vehicles there. Increasing municipal police patrols is one of the measures the corporation has taken.

He also said the corporation plans to install security cameras at the site which will be monitored from the Siparia Municipal Police Station. In response to questions from Rambachan and Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, Hosein said the corporation, which is controlled by the United National Congress, indicated it has the funds to undertake this initiative.